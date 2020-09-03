Fresno baseball legend Tom Seaver passes away due to COVID-19, dementia

The Valley legend passed away on Monday, August 31 due to complications of Lewy body dementia and COVID-19, according to the National Baseball Hall of Fame.
Seaver was born and raised in Fresno and attended Fresno High School. Nicknamed "The Franchise" and "Tom Terrific" during his time with the New York Mets, Seaver was a 12-time All-Star, a 3-time National League Cy Young Award winner and a World Series Champion.
Over a 20-year major league career that began in 1967, Seaver won 311 games and had an ERA of 2.86.
Seaver also served in the U.S. Marine Corps. He was diagnosed with dementia in 2019.
Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred released the following statement:
"I am deeply saddened by the death of Tom Seaver, one of the greatest pitchers of all-time. Tom was a gentleman who represented the best of our National Pastime. He was synonymous with the New York Mets and their unforgettable 1969 season. After their improbable World Series Championship, Tom became a household name to baseball fans - a responsibility he carried out with distinction throughout his life. On behalf of Major League Baseball, I extend my condolences to Tom's family, his admirers throughout our game, Mets fans, and the many people he touched."
