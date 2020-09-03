Fresno baseball legend Tom Seaver passes away due to COVID-19, dementia

Hall of Fame pitcher and Fresno native Tom Seaver has died at the age of 75.

The Valley legend passed away on Monday, August 31 due to complications of Lewy body dementia and COVID-19, according to the National Baseball Hall of Fame.


Seaver was born and raised in Fresno and attended Fresno High School. Nicknamed "The Franchise" and "Tom Terrific" during his time with the New York Mets, Seaver was a 12-time All-Star, a 3-time National League Cy Young Award winner and a World Series Champion.

Over a 20-year major league career that began in 1967, Seaver won 311 games and had an ERA of 2.86.

Seaver also served in the U.S. Marine Corps. He was diagnosed with dementia in 2019.

RELATED: Baseball legend and Fresno native Tom Seaver diagnosed with dementia at 74

Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred released the following statement:

"I am deeply saddened by the death of Tom Seaver, one of the greatest pitchers of all-time. Tom was a gentleman who represented the best of our National Pastime. He was synonymous with the New York Mets and their unforgettable 1969 season. After their improbable World Series Championship, Tom became a household name to baseball fans - a responsibility he carried out with distinction throughout his life. On behalf of Major League Baseball, I extend my condolences to Tom's family, his admirers throughout our game, Mets fans, and the many people he touched."

Stay with ABC30 for the latest details on this developing story.
Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Complaint alleges Clovis Unified has created racially hostile climate
Pelosi says she believes SF hair salon visit was a 'setup'
Doctors, nurses take the place of families at COVID-19 deathbeds
Newsom announces major homeless housing initiative
Federal Judge orders Tulare County Sheriff to make written policy on masks in jails
30,000 illegal marijuana plants destroyed in Fresno County busts
Tulare Co. health officials urging public to stay safe as Labor Day nears
Show More
Man says he was accused of abducting grandson because of their different skin tones
Central California coronavirus cases
Foster Farms Livingston plant shuts down for deep-cleaning
Man shot during argument in Visalia, police say
Unusual murder charge after Fresno police chase leads to unborn baby's death
More TOP STORIES News