Birthday celebration held for 100-year-old Fresno woman

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A celebration was held today in honor of Fresno's newest centenarian.Nellie Garcia was able to celebrate her 100th birthday with some of her family members with lunch.She was able to say hello to her friends through a drive-thru parade.Nellie loved the chance to celebrate with her family.She has four daughters and dozens of grandchildren and great grandchildren.From all of us here at Action News, Happy Birthday, Nellie!