Society

Birthday celebration held for 100-year-old Fresno woman

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A celebration was held today in honor of Fresno's newest centenarian.

Nellie Garcia was able to celebrate her 100th birthday with some of her family members with lunch.

She was able to say hello to her friends through a drive-thru parade.

Nellie loved the chance to celebrate with her family.

She has four daughters and dozens of grandchildren and great grandchildren.

From all of us here at Action News, Happy Birthday, Nellie!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfresnoelderly womanbirthday
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
17-year-old girl shot at party in central Fresno, police say
16-year-old boy hit and killed by train in Merced, police say
Man battling cancer using his community as motivation
Woman found dead in mountains after going missing on hike
Helicopter crashes in Fresno County, no injuries reported
Mom accused of sending deepfake images of teen daughter's cheerleading rivals
Waiting for your $1,400? Check with the IRS tracker now
Show More
10 stolen vehicles found on property in Merced, officials say
Fresno sees drop in shootings in recent months
89-year-old gets COVID vaccine so he can get back to dancing
Merced woman arrested for DUI crash that killed daughter
Fresno Greek Fest serves more than 700 meals
More TOP STORIES News