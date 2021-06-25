New charges filed against Fresno couple accused in 8-year-old boy's death

Prosecutors added five charges Thursday in the child abuse case against 49-year-old Patrick Johnson and his wife, 47-year-old Crystal Johnson.
An autopsy revealed that Jaeluv Smith suffered broken ribs dating back over a year ago, three breaks in his arms happening three separate times, and a bullet and BB gun injury in his leg.
The couple will answer to these new charges on July 22.
Earlier this month, Patrick Johnson pleaded not guilty to the previous homicide charges.
Crystal Johnson isn't charged with murder but is facing a number of abuse charges.
The two were Smith's legal guardians when officers found the boy dead at their home in late April.
At that time, detectives said they found evidence the child was beaten to death.