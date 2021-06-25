child abuse

New charges filed against Fresno couple accused in 8-year-old boy's death

Prosecutors added five charges in the child abuse case against Patrick Johnson and his wife, Crystal Johnson.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno couple accused in the death of an eight-year-old boy is now facing new charges after an autopsy revealed shocking injuries.

Prosecutors added five charges Thursday in the child abuse case against 49-year-old Patrick Johnson and his wife, 47-year-old Crystal Johnson.

An autopsy revealed that Jaeluv Smith suffered broken ribs dating back over a year ago, three breaks in his arms happening three separate times, and a bullet and BB gun injury in his leg.

RELATED: 8-year-old child beaten to death in southeast Fresno, 2 arrested, police say

The couple will answer to these new charges on July 22.

Earlier this month, Patrick Johnson pleaded not guilty to the previous homicide charges.

Crystal Johnson isn't charged with murder but is facing a number of abuse charges.

The two were Smith's legal guardians when officers found the boy dead at their home in late April.

At that time, detectives said they found evidence the child was beaten to death.

Related topics:
fresnofresno southeastchild abusechild deathhomicide
