Coronavirus

Fresno bridal store hit by wedding postponements during COVID-19 crisis

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Clothing store KLSD in downtown Fresno has been brought to a halt.

"Really overnight. We would get 100 to 150 orders, it just dropped down to five. It was really shocking. I had no idea this would impact us on this level," says owner Alexandra Register.

She says her custom bridal apparel shop on Etsy virtually stopped overnight as weddings and bachelorette parties were canceled and postponed during the epidemic.

Her storefront in downtown Fresno had to be shut down due to the 'shelter in place' order.

Her online site has slowed too. No orders meant laying off her employees and overnight she became a one-woman show.

"I tried to bring as much home in my garage as I could to keep production rolling, but it's been really hard with three kids, one of which is under two," Register said.

The entrepreneur has been thinking outside the box.

Building upon her positive apparel line, she's promoting the 'Be A Good Human' shirts.

She's running a special on her website and Etsy.

"I really wanted to continue to spread that message because it' so important to be good to other people. You know we all need each other right now," Register said.

While the future remains uncertain, businesses like KLSD are hoping weddings will resume.

Those orders will help fuel their online business and storefront.

For more news coverage on the coronavirus and COVID-19 go to ABC30.com/coronavirus
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnobusinesssmall businesscoronavirus
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Employee at Corcoran prison tests positive for coronavirus
Clovis pharmacy offers free delivery during coronavirus crisis
Help for South Valley businesses, employees hit by coronavirus
Merced Co. deputies offer extra patrols to protect closed businesses
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Newsom: Many banks agree to 90-day grace period for mortgages
Suspect involved in Fresno officer-involved shooting identified
Kaiser needs donations to fight coronavirus
Health officials confirm 2nd case of COVID-19 in Merced Co.
Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Park closes to visitors amid COVID-19 concerns
Clovis pharmacy offers free delivery during coronavirus crisis
Fresno Co. Jail won't send inmates to prison during coronavirus crisis
Show More
Semi-truck trailer collides with train in Fresno County
Help for South Valley businesses, employees hit by coronavirus
Merced Co. deputies offer extra patrols to protect closed businesses
Trump implores Congress to move on coronavirus rescue package
100-year-old letter gives some hope during COVID-19 outbreak
More TOP STORIES News