Suspect arrested after burglary at southwest Fresno Auto Zone

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- One person is in police custody and officers are searching for at least one more suspect after a burglary in southwest Fresno on Wednesday morning.Fresno police responded to reports of a break-in at the store on California and Waterman Avenues around 3:30 a.m.Police say a front glass window was smashed at the time of the burglary. Officers entered the building with a K9 officer but found no one inside.Investigators say one person was seen coming out of the building when they arrived, and another was running away.It's unclear what was stolen from the business, but officials say one of the burglars dropped several items near the front window while trying to get out of the building.