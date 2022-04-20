business

New business in northwest Fresno will offer 'rage rooms' to smash items to relieve stress

Smash items to relieve stress at this Rage Room opening in northwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A new business in northwest Fresno will give customers a new way to relieve stress.

Rage Room is weeks away from opening on Shaw Avenue between Valentine and Marty.

It's a space where people can come to break things like TVs or computers as a way to take out anger, relieve stress or just have fun.

Rage sessions last 15 minutes. Each person gets ten items to destroy.

Guests have to be at least 12 years old to visit.

The owners estimate their soft opening will happen at the end of this month.
