business

Fresno County supervisor hoping to accelerate process of reopening businesses

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno County Supervisor Nathan Magsig wants to accelerate the process of getting local businesses open again. He believes if the community continues to social distance and use sanitary practices, it can happen.

"We are not like Los Angeles, we're not like San Francisco, we're not like San Diego, so here we can take measures which keep the public safe, but allow our economy to get going again.

At Pismo's in North Fresno, owner Dave Fansler said he's depressed.

"The financial loss here, it's not like a drip drip drip," he said. "This is a torrential rain of economic loss and with that comes despair, and you can feel it."

Fansler posted a video Sunday on his Facebook from table 32 of his empty restaurant with a glass of wine.

He has met with Fresno County health officials, along with other local restaurant owners and laid out a safety plan.

But so far, he hasn't been given any authorization.

"Publish the protocols and we'll do it," he said. "Trust us, train us and verify that we're doing it and let's get started."

Magsig said the current state guidelines include injustices that should be fixed. If Costco, Target and Walmart can be open and sell both essential and non-essential items, he says other businesses should be able to as well.

"Just up the street you may have a furniture store, or you may have a mom and pop restaurant, and those stores are being told that they can't operate or very strictly, they can operate," Magsig said.

City of Fresno officials plan to release a specific list Tuesday of the businesses that can reopen later this week.

Dine-in restaurants will not be included in this first phase.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessfresnobusinesscoronavirus californiacoronavirusfresno countycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BUSINESS
Local businesses using new technology to screen temperatures
NRA cutting staff and salaries amid coronavirus pandemic
Fresno business owners left confused, frustrated after 'shelter in place' order extension
Fresno hoping to reopen some low-risk businesses in a matter of days
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Newsom: California could reach phase two of economic reopening as early as Friday
Central California coronavirus cases
CA partners with UCSF, UCLA to increase COVID-19 tracing
Going out to buy groceries in Fresno? Don't forget your face mask
Local businesses using new technology to screen temperatures
Man shot in central Fresno while waiting for pizza
34 more Ruiz Food employees test positive for COVID-19
Show More
New coronavirus testing facility to open in Hanford today
All Merced County residents can now get tested for COVID-19
How coronavirus pandemic will impact firefighting this wildfire season
Corcoran students take in surprise parade put on by teachers
Coronavirus: Costco to require all shoppers to wear face coverings
More TOP STORIES News