fatal crash

At least 3 killed, 10-year-old boy critically injured in Fresno car crash

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police say at least three people have been killed and a 10-year-old boy is in critical condition after a car crash in southeast Fresno.

The crash happened at E Mono Ave and S Maple Ave at about 8:15 pm on Thursday.



It involved two vehicles, police say.

The ages of the three victims are not yet known.

This story is developing. Please stay with Action News for updates.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnochild injuredfatal crash
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FATAL CRASH
2 killed in fiery crash with big rig in Fresno County
Driver arrested for killing skateboarder in Visalia, police say
Pregnant woman's baby killed after driver high on meth runs stop sign, police say
Woman killed in Fresno County car crash
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Creek Fire: 175,893 acres burned with 6% containment
Creek Fire: Cabin built in memory of fallen soldier destroyed by wildfire
Creek Fire: China Peak Mountain Resort partially damaged by blaze
Creek Fire deals devastating blow to Fresno Co. school's students, staff
Creek Fire: Air attacks sporadic due to heavy smoke
Creek Fire: After seeing costs rise, foothill homeowners hope insurance can cover damage
Fire breaks out on roof of Chukchansi Gold Resort and Casino
Show More
Churches and community unite to serve fire evacuees
Creek Fire: Here's how you can help wildfire evacuees
Creek Fire: Wildfire burning at historic pace through Sierra Nevada
CSU schools, including Fresno State, to continue virtual teaching during spring semester
5 Tulare County schools receive waiver to reopen
More TOP STORIES News