At least 3 killed, 10-year-old boy critically injured in Fresno car crash

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police say at least three people have been killed and a 10-year-old boy is in critical condition after a car crash in southeast Fresno.The crash happened at E Mono Ave and S Maple Ave at about 8:15 pm on Thursday.It involved two vehicles, police say.The ages of the three victims are not yet known.This story is developing. Please stay with Action News for updates.