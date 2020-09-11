At least 3 killed, 10-year-old boy critically injured in Fresno car crash

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police say at least three people have been killed and a 10-year-old boy is in critical condition after a car crash in southeast Fresno.
The crash happened at E Mono Ave and S Maple Ave at about 8:15 pm on Thursday.
It involved two vehicles, police say.
The ages of the three victims are not yet known.
This story is developing. Please stay with Action News for updates.
