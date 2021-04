FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A driver crashed into a tree in east central Fresno on Thursday morning.It happened on Clinton Avenue and Helm Way near the Fresno Yosemite International Airport shortly before 1:00 am.Fresno police say for an unknown reason, the driver veered off the road and hit a tree. He is expected to be OK.It's unclear if drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.Officers say the driver had an arrest warrant for domestic violence and was taken into custody.