Part of Palm Ave. in central Fresno closed after 3-vehicle crash

Three vehicles were involved in the crash, including a lawn service truck and trailer. It appeared a Honda Civic had overturned.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A roadway in central Fresno is closed after a three-vehicle crash on Wednesday morning.

Authorities currently have Palm Avenue closed to traffic between Clinton and Shields Avenues.

Three vehicles were involved in the crash, including a lawn service truck and trailer. It appeared a Honda Civic had overturned.



Further information regarding what led up to the crash was not immediately available.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area as authorities continue to investigate the cause of the crash.

This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.
