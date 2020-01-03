Fresno car detail shops loses more than $30,000 in products after burglary

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Just days after their store was ransacked and burglarized, the team at Detail Garage Fresno is restocking shelves with the limited supply they have left.

"It was gut-wrenching," says Liliana Gonzales, a franchisee. "My stomach was upside down. You don't even know how to react to all of it. It was happening so fast."

Gonzalez took video after her store alarm was tripped, which showed deputies collecting evidence among the car care products that dropped as thieves tried to escape.

Detail Garage Fresno is one of a few authorized distributors of "chemical guys" detail products.

"If you see someone selling this out of the back of a van or back of a truck on Instagram, Facebook or any type of social media, just don't buy it," Gonzalez said. "It's probably stolen, and it probably came from our shelves."

The thieves made multiple trips to empty shelves and a clearance table filled with products, totaling upwards of $30,000. That's not including the computer they swiped and the cost of repairs.

However, Gonzalez says that number doesn't compare to what they could've lost.

"It happened at 11:30 at night, not 11:30 in the day, so our staff was home and safe," Gonzalez said.

They can't release the video captured by store security cameras, but according to Fresno County sheriff's investigators, the video is advancing the investigation, showing at least three men in hoodies drive up in what they say appears to be a white Chevy pickup.

The store has insurance, which will help them recover some of the loss, but they're hoping justice is served.

Investigators say you can help by being a responsible shopper.

"Anytime someone offers you something at a price that's way too good to be true, there's probably a story behind it," says Tony Botti of the Fresno County Sheriff's Office. "Often times, an illegal story."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnorobbery
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Charges filed against 7 suspects in Fresno mass shooting
What Americans should know about US airstrike
Suspect in Fresno mass shooting faces judge for separate charges
Parlier Police searching for missing 12-year-old boy
Woman attacked while walking to car in Central Fresno
US citizens urged to leave Iraq, Iran vows 'harsh retaliation'
Suspected DUI driver crashes into northeast Fresno home
Show More
Man put Pine-Sol in co-worker's drink after argument: Police
Urgent Blood Drive held at Clovis, Fresno hospitals on Friday
December storms gave California a promising snowpack
Hundreds of Delta Airlines workers sue Lands' End over uniforms
36-year-old mom of 4 missing in Tulare County for 4 days
More TOP STORIES News