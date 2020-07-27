Woman rescued from roof of car after crashing into Fresno canal

Per @FresnoPolice: At about 8:30 this morning a female driving north on Temperance fell asleep hit a guard rail and ended up in a swift moving canal. Nearby construction workers rushed to get her out of the canal. She’s in stable condition at the hospital @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/uN1FBefVuo — Sam Photog (@Sagl123) July 27, 2020

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 30-year-old woman was rescued after she crashed her car into a canal in east central Fresno on Monday morning.Fresno police say the woman was driving along Temperance Avenue when she fell asleep at the wheel. The car hit a guard rail and crashed into the canal at McKinley Avenue.Officials say the woman was able to get out of the car and went onto its roof.A group of people working at a nearby construction site saw the crash, and tossed a hose to her to help her out of the water, the CHP said.The woman was taken to a hospital. She is expected to be OK.