crash

Woman rescued from roof of car after crashing into Fresno canal

The woman was taken to a hospital. She is expected to be OK.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 30-year-old woman was rescued after she crashed her car into a canal in east central Fresno on Monday morning.

Fresno police say the woman was driving along Temperance Avenue when she fell asleep at the wheel. The car hit a guard rail and crashed into the canal at McKinley Avenue.



Officials say the woman was able to get out of the car and went onto its roof.

A group of people working at a nearby construction site saw the crash, and tossed a hose to her to help her out of the water, the CHP said.

The woman was taken to a hospital. She is expected to be OK.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno east centralfresno countycar crashcrash
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CRASH
Driver runs red light, crashes into RV in southwest Fresno
Jeep overturns after crash involving FAX bus in northwest Fresno
Driver crashes in to pole causing small fire in Tulare County
Driver killed after car crashes into power pole, CHP says
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Valley artist paints murals to honor 2-year-old Thaddeus Sran
2 shot while driving on Highway 41 in Madera County
Rep. John Lewis to be honored at US Capitol: LIVE
Gov. Newsom to provide update on CA's response to COVID-19
Central California coronavirus cases
Man shot multiple times outside southwest Fresno motel
Vigil for Thaddeus Sran held by Madera mothers who searched for boy
Show More
GOP considers trimming $600 weekly unemployment benefit: Source
World's biggest COVID-19 vaccine study begins
Worship and prayer event held outside Fresno City Hall
Target to keep stores closed on Thanksgiving Day
Man on death row for Fresno Co. murders dies from apparent COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News