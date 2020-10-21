car into building

Police searching for driver who crashed car into southwest Fresno house

Fresno police are searching for a man who crashed a car into a home in southwest Fresno on Wednesday morning.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are searching for a man who crashed a car into a home in southwest Fresno on Wednesday morning.

Officers say a white Nissan damaged a garage door at a house on Trinity Street and Strother Avenue just before 9 am.

The driver ran from the scene before investigators arrived. Officers are now canvassing the area to find him.

No one was hurt.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno southwesthit and runcrimecar into building
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CAR INTO BUILDING
Driver in stolen truck runs light, crashes into building in northwest Fresno
Driver cited for DUI after crashing car into northeast Fresno home
Woman hit by car while chasing man who stole her purse at north Fresno business
DUI driver crashes car into front yard of southeast Fresno home
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Atwater mother killed, shot through front door as young daughters slept feet away
Creek Fire: 9-year-old girl raises money for young wildfire victims
Pope endorses same-sex civil unions in new documentary film
Change made to Fresno County's 'zero-dollar bail' policy
R. Kelly's ex-wife, Andrea Kelly, shares her painful story of abuse
Motorcycle ministry, Fresno family seek justice for hit-and-run victim
3-year-old Fresno artist raises $4,000 for Valley COVID-19 relief
Show More
Blood donations needed as Valley supply reaches 'extreme low'
Scott Peterson scheduled for court appearance in Stanislaus Co.
Creek Fire: Fresno County leaders plan to use $20 million to help with cleanup
Dramatic rescue: Teen hiker airlifted from SoCal mountain
Stimulus talks inch ahead, but McConnell is resistant
More TOP STORIES News