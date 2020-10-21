FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are searching for a man who crashed a car into a home in southwest Fresno on Wednesday morning.
Officers say a white Nissan damaged a garage door at a house on Trinity Street and Strother Avenue just before 9 am.
The driver ran from the scene before investigators arrived. Officers are now canvassing the area to find him.
No one was hurt.
Police searching for driver who crashed car into southwest Fresno house
CAR INTO BUILDING
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News