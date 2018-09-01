FRESNO

Fresno cardiologist may be at risk of losing his license after sending harassing texts to teen

Dr. Khoi Manh Li was absent from his own sentencing Wednesday, but his attorney was present as a judge delivered promising news. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Dr. Khoi Manh Le was absent from his own sentencing Wednesday, but his attorney was present as a judge delivered the promising news.

"It was an unfortunate miscommunication, misunderstanding, and we reached a favorable resolution in that the case was dismissed today," said Defense Attorney Mark Coleman.

The 44-year-old cardiologist was accused of sending inappropriate messages to a teenage girl. The two met while participating in the UCSF Fresno Doctors Academy Program in 2015.

Detectives said Le gave the girl his cell phone number and sent a number of sexually oriented texts.

Le pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor charge earlier this year and took a plea deal.

"Just that there be no further communication and that he shows the court he's attended counseling," said Coleman.

UCSF said Le was terminated as soon as the school heard about the allegations. He still practices locally in Fresno but the trouble is not over.

The Medical Board of California believes there may be cause for discipline. The Attorney General's Office has filed a case with the Administrative Judge to decide if the doctor will face any action or even lose his license.
