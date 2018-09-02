Fresno cardiologist's license on probation after accusations of sexting teen

A Fresno cardiologist will have his medical license on probation for five years after he got caught sending inappropriate messages to a teenage girl. He met the Fresno High student when she participated in the UCSF Fresno Doctors Academy Program in 2015.As Action News reported last year, Dr. Khoi Manh Le pleaded no contest in a 2015 misdemeanor case. He got the criminal conviction reversed last year after staying out of trouble for six months.But Action News uncovered medical board documents showing Dr. Le agreed to discipline from the state medical board in June. Not only will he serve the probationary period, but he's not allowed to treat female patients under the age of 18. He has to have a third party chaperone when he's treating any female patients. And he has to submit to a psychiatric evaluation and psychotherapy.