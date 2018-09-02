Fresno cardiologist's license on probation after accusations of sexting teen

EMBED </>More Videos

A Fresno cardiologist's license is now on probation after an investigation uncovered he was sending inappropriate messages to a teenage girl.

By
A Fresno cardiologist will have his medical license on probation for five years after he got caught sending inappropriate messages to a teenage girl. He met the Fresno High student when she participated in the UCSF Fresno Doctors Academy Program in 2015.


As Action News reported last year, Dr. Khoi Manh Le pleaded no contest in a 2015 misdemeanor case. He got the criminal conviction reversed last year after staying out of trouble for six months.


But Action News uncovered medical board documents showing Dr. Le agreed to discipline from the state medical board in June. Not only will he serve the probationary period, but he's not allowed to treat female patients under the age of 18. He has to have a third party chaperone when he's treating any female patients. And he has to submit to a psychiatric evaluation and psychotherapy.
Report a Typo
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Fresno cardiologist may be at risk of losing his license after sending harassing texts to teen
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Show More
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Two teens face arson charges for setting fire to Los Banos High School
Police: Woman who reported sex assault recants Tinder meetup claim
More News