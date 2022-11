Fresno Chaffee Zoo's annual Fall enrichment festival this weekend

If you head to the zoo Saturday, you'll have the chance to see animals enjoying pumpkins and other fall goodies.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- This weekend, animals at the Fresno Chaffee Zoo will enjoy some special treats.

It's part of the Zoo's annual Fall Enrichment Festival.

The elephants, stingrays and lions also receive items that encourage their natural behaviors such as foraging and hunting.

It's all included in your regular admission.