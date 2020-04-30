Fresno Chaffee Zoo offers digital pen pal program to teach kids about animals

education@fresnochaffeezoo.org

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Valley kids can learn more about the animals at the Fresno Chaffee Zoo by joining their new digital pen pal club, Zoo to You Pen Pals.If your kids have questions about any wild animals, they can email the zoo's educators atThe educators will respond with fun facts about the animals and some activities to do while quarantining at home.The new program is part of the Chaffee Zoo's "Bring the Zoo to You" campaign that was started amid the COVID-19 pandemic.