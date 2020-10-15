Fresno Chaffee Zoo

More nights added to Fresno Chaffee Zoo's annual ZooBoo event

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno Chaffee Zoo is offering some opportunities for Halloween fun this year.

The zoo is introducing a brand new event called ZooBrew, a Halloween-themed costume party with food trucks and dueling pianos for live entertainment.

RELATED: California health officials urging public to avoid trick or treating on Halloween

ZooBrew is Saturday, October 17, from 6 pm to 9 pm. Tickets are $25, and you must be 21 years old or older to attend.

The zoo is also offering two additional nights of its annual ZooBoo event.

Starting Thursday, October 22, families are invited to six nights of not-too-scary fun. There will be kid-friendly activities, including a hay maze, live entertainment, and plenty of candy.

The event runs from 5 pm to 8 pm.

Face masks are required and social distancing will be enforced at both events, zoo officials say.

RELATED: Haunted car wash in northwest Fresno will leave you scared spotless
EMBED More News Videos

Drivers can get their cars squeaky clean while enjoying haunted décor, masked workers, and some creepy lighting.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsfresno west centralfresnohalloweenfresno chaffee zooeventscommunity
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FRESNO CHAFFEE ZOO
Fresno Chaffee Zoo begins construction on 'Kingdoms of Asia' exhibit
Fresno Chaffee Zoo needs your help to make up pandemic losses
Fresno Chaffee Zoo to reopen to visitors on Friday, officials say
Fresno Chaffee Zoo needs your help to survive COVID-19 closure
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Large fire destroys restaurant in southeast Fresno
Fresno police address social media claims about shootings as fears rise among families
CA Supreme Court orders reexamination of Scott Peterson charges
Clovis Unified gets approval to reopen schools, other Fresno Co. schools could reopen faster
Harris suspends travel after staffer tests COVID-19 positive
'Fire wives' raise money for volunteer firefighters whose homes were burned down
Creek Fire: 341,722 acres burned, 55% contained
Show More
How to fill out your 2020 census before October 15 deadline
Thanksgiving gatherings pose a high COVID risk, Fauci warns
Merced Co. officials warn voters of possible unofficial ballot drop boxes
EXCLUSIVE: Here's how millions were stolen in CA EDD scam
Fresno voters strongly favor coronavirus protections and police reforms, survey shows
More TOP STORIES News