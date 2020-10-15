More nights added to Fresno Chaffee Zoo's annual ZooBoo event

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=7048501" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Drivers can get their cars squeaky clean while enjoying haunted décor, masked workers, and some creepy lighting.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno Chaffee Zoo is offering some opportunities for Halloween fun this year.The zoo is introducing a brand new event called ZooBrew, a Halloween-themed costume party with food trucks and dueling pianos for live entertainment.ZooBrew is Saturday, October 17, from 6 pm to 9 pm. Tickets are $25, and you must be 21 years old or older to attend.The zoo is also offering two additional nights of its annual ZooBoo event.Starting Thursday, October 22, families are invited to six nights of not-too-scary fun. There will be kid-friendly activities, including a hay maze, live entertainment, and plenty of candy.The event runs from 5 pm to 8 pm.Face masks are required and social distancing will be enforced at both events, zoo officials say.