Fresno Chaffee Zoo hosts in-person camp for 1st time since pandemic began

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno Chaffee Zoo hosted its first in-person Zoo Camp for the first time in more than a year.

With many Valley kids on spring break this week, the camp provides an opportunity to continue their learning process while also having some fun.

About 24 kids attended Monday's event at the zoo in-person, while other joined in virtually.

Monday's topic was all about eggs and the animals that lay them.

All activities took place outdoors, with participants keeping six feet apart and following other COVID safety guidelines.



"It is so heartwarming to have the kids hop out of the cars this morning, and they're ready to go," said education program manager Elizabeth Sayles. "All of them have their animal-themed masks on Everybody's just really taking it in stride."

This spring zoo camp is for kids currently enrolled in grades first through fourth, and it runs through Friday.

The daily sessions begin at 8:30 am and end at 12:30 pm.

Parents can also sign kids up for summer camp starting this Wednesday. You can check out the Fresno Chaffee Zoo website for prices and registration.
