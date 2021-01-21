Fresno Chaffee Zoo

Fresno Chaffee Zoo now offering virtual painting, yoga classes

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- While it will be a bit longer before families can visit the Fresno Chaffee Zoo, staff members hope to bring guests as close as possible to the exhibits with a brand new set of virtual classes.

If you enjoy art, you can sign up for the Canvases Gone Wild event, where you can follow along and paint a different animal each week.

The class instructor will host the vent from a different exhibit, so you'll also get to check on the animals each week.

And if you love yoga, there will now be weekly Zoom yoga classes hosted at the zoo.

"It will be a different class every week, if you sign up for all four weeks, you'll still get a great workout, and she'll provide modifications, family-friendly, geared towards ten and up, designed for beginners or advanced students," said Brandy Gamoning, marketing manager for the Fresno Chaffee Zoo.

The virtual yoga and painting classes both begin on January 23. The classes will be broadcasted from the zoo.

To buy tickets and see the schedules for Canvases Gone Wild, click here. For more information on the Zoom yoga classes and how to buy tickets, click here.
