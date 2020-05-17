Coronavirus

Fresno Chaffee Zoo needs your help to survive COVID-19 closure

CEO Scott Barton says if the zoo stays closed for several more months, then tough times are ahead.
By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Chaffee Zoo officials are worried they could soon face financial hardships.

They're now asking the public for help since they can't open during what would typically be their busiest months.

Signs and closed gates stop anyone in their tracks trying to reach the Fresno Chaffee Zoo.

The zoo has been closed since mid-March, and CEO Scott Barton says they're surviving, but if things continue this way for several more months, then tough times are ahead.

"Ultimately if we are not able to reopen until later this year we would have to look at some layoffs, and we would certainly look at cutting costs," says Barton.

The federal government's PPP loan has provided major support and prevented any layoffs.

Measure Z also helps with about 30% of operating costs, which is good, but the zoo still needs to come up with 70%.

According to Barton, a majority of that money is raised between March and May, through admission and special events.

"That part of our revenue is at zero right now while we are trying to maintain our team and the great care of the animals," says Barton.

The closure isn't just difficult financially, but also emotionally for some animals who crave the human interaction that comes with crowds.

"The orangutans like to watch people and like to interact with people and I think the elephants are also very intelligent, very social," says Barton.

Above all, Barton says quality of care for their animals is top priority.

At the moment, they're not sure when they will open back up, but when they do, they expect new changes.

"We're pretty sure that we won't be at normal operating, so it will be a reduced capacity for the zoo," Barton says.

Barton says construction projects will continue as scheduled, since money was specifically set aside for those purposes.

Anyone who wants to help the zoo can do so by making a donation by clicking here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsfresnofresno chaffee zoocoronavirusanimalcoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiccovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Central California coronavirus cases
Beware of quarantine puppy scams, warns BBB
Merced Co. sheriff won't enforce 'stay at home' order
CA Lottery rep given 1% chance to live shares story to warn others
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Multiple firefighters injured after explosion in Downtown LA
Central California coronavirus cases
Merced Co. sheriff won't enforce 'stay at home' order
Visitors flock to Bass Lake, leave mounds of trash behind
CA Lottery rep given 1% chance to live shares story to warn others
18-year-old man dies after falling 50 feet down ravine in Three Rivers
Tulare County explains why its COVID-19 cases are rising rapidly
Show More
Man who spent time at Fresno County Jail walks away from facility at Kern Valley State Prison
7 people displaced after apartment complex fire in central Fresno
Fresno 'rage room' says city is allowing it to reopen
Fresno County asks to move further into Phase 2 of state's reopening plans
Fred Willard, comedic actor known for 'Best in Show,' dies at 86
More TOP STORIES News