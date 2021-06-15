Fresno Chaffee Zoo

Fresno Chaffee Zoo reopens all exhibits, lifts mask rules for fully vaccinated guests

The zoo will once again be opened to allow full capacity, and walk-up tickets will no longer be limited.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- As California fully opens its economy on Tuesday, the Fresno Chaffee Zoo announced it would reopen several areas within the zoo that have been closed since the start of the pandemic.

Guests will be allowed to enter the Wilderness Falls water play space and the Dino Dig area. The zoo will also resume its "Keeper Chats" and other presentations, officials said.

RELATED: Fresno Chaffee Zoo's upcoming exhibit will whisk you away to southeast Asia

Officials say guests can still pre-purchase tickets online and reserve a specific time slot to enter the facility.

Meanwhile, fully vaccinated visitors won't have to wear a mask while inside the Fresno Chaffee Zoo. Officials say anyone who is unvaccinated will still be required to wear face masks except when they're eating in designated areas.

Outdoor dining options and hand washing and sanitizing stations will still be available throughout the zoo.

Editor's Note: The video above is from a previous broadcast and will be updated.

