Fresno Chaffee Zoo asking public for donations during stay home order

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno Chaffee Zoo is asking for donations from the public in order to keep the park up and running during the Stay Home Order.Administrators are asking people to think of the zoo when they are making year-end donations to charities and other organizations.Officials say the zoo is struggling financially -- and will likely stay in a slump until they can welcome guests back.Thanks to a large amount of PPP funding, the zoo has been able to keep all employees on its payroll, but officials say those funds are running low.