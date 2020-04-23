Fresno Chaffee Zoo turns Party of the Planet to online activity

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Wednesday is Earth Day, and normally the Fresno Chaffee Zoo celebrates with its annual Party for the Planet.
With the zoo being temporarily closed, organizers instead put together a Party for the Planet Activity Guide kids can do on their own at home.
The activities discuss the importance of protecting the Earth and will teach children how to be a conservationist right at home.
If you would like to download the activity guide, you can visit their Facebook page.
