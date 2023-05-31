The newest experience at the Fresno Chaffee Zoo is scheduled to open this weekend.

Kingdoms of Asia exhibit set to open this weekend at Fresno Chaffee Zoo

The Kingdoms of Asia exhibit was originally set to host its member preview days beginning last Thursday.

The member preview days were set to begin on Wednesday but were rescheduled again.

New dates for the member preview days have not yet been announced.

The general public will get to explore the new area starting this Saturday, June 3rd.

The Kingdoms of Asia is an immersive experience that centers around the geography, people, and wildlife of Southeast Asia.

That includes Malayan tigers, Komodo dragons, and sloth bears.