Fresno Chaffee Zoo

ZooLights returns to Fresno Chaffee Zoo this weekend

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The holiday season is officially upon us, and it's looking a lot like Christmas at the Fresno Chaffee Zoo.

The first weekend of Zoolights is officially underway.

The annual tradition features holiday decorations and miles of lights strung up throughout the zoo.

Plus, you can enjoy holiday music, festive treats and say hi to Santa, who will even be stopping by to take pictures.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $7 for children.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfresnoholiday lightsfresno chaffee zoochristmas
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FRESNO CHAFFEE ZOO
Fresno Chaffee Zoo asking public for donations during stay home order
Fresno Chaffee Zoo to close during stay home order
Good Sports: Golden opportunity for Fresno's youth
1 stolen bird returned to Fresno Chaffee Zoo, 2nd still missing
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man dies after being shot while driving in north Fresno
California calls for pause to distributing some Moderna vaccine
PG&E power shutoffs could affect some Central CA residents on Monday
Madera Community College nursing students assisting with vaccination process
Virtual events celebrating Martin Luther King, Jr.
COVID-19 variant linked to large outbreaks in Bay Area, officials say
Authorities searching for woman who went missing in Yosemite
Show More
14-year-old Clovis girl makes history by becoming Eagle Scout
Coalinga police asking for help in finding attempted murder suspect
FBI vetting Guard troops in DC amid fears of insider attack
Biden inauguration: See who's performing, how to watch live
Man caught living in Chicago airport for 3 months
More TOP STORIES News