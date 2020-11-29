ZooLights returns to Fresno Chaffee Zoo this weekend

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The holiday season is officially upon us, and it's looking a lot like Christmas at the Fresno Chaffee Zoo.The first weekend of Zoolights is officially underway.The annual tradition features holiday decorations and miles of lights strung up throughout the zoo.Plus, you can enjoy holiday music, festive treats and say hi to Santa, who will even be stopping by to take pictures.Tickets are $10 for adults and $7 for children.