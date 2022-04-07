Voters will decide on a renewal of Measure Z this June

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Supporters of the Fresno Chaffee Zoo are launching a new campaign to extend Measure Z.The sales tax has funded many improvements at the zoo.The proposed renewal will be on the ballot this June.If approved, it would keep the current tax rate in place in Fresno County for the next 15 years.The one-tenth of one-percent sales tax passed in 2004.The Sea Lion Cove was the first big project to get built using Measure Z money a decade ago."We have built a number of cutting edge exhibits from Sea Lion Cove to African Adventures to a new one that's going to open early next year called Kingdoms of Asia, which represents southeast Asia and the wildlife that inhabit there," said Jon Forrest Dohlin.Opponents say Measure Z was never meant to be a permanent tax.They believe this is the wrong time to ask residents to commit to another 15 years of taxation.