politics

Voters will decide on a renewal of Measure Z this June

EMBED <>More Videos

Voters will decide on a renewal of Measure Z this June

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Supporters of the Fresno Chaffee Zoo are launching a new campaign to extend Measure Z.

The sales tax has funded many improvements at the zoo.

The proposed renewal will be on the ballot this June.

If approved, it would keep the current tax rate in place in Fresno County for the next 15 years.

The one-tenth of one-percent sales tax passed in 2004.

The Sea Lion Cove was the first big project to get built using Measure Z money a decade ago.

"We have built a number of cutting edge exhibits from Sea Lion Cove to African Adventures to a new one that's going to open early next year called Kingdoms of Asia, which represents southeast Asia and the wildlife that inhabit there," said Jon Forrest Dohlin.

Opponents say Measure Z was never meant to be a permanent tax.

They believe this is the wrong time to ask residents to commit to another 15 years of taxation.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsfresnoballot measurefresno chaffee zoopoliticselectionmidterm elections
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
POLITICS
'Big Oil' CEOs to testify before Congress amid skyrocketing gas prices
Jury weighs fate of 4 men charged in plot to kidnap Michigan governor
California corporate diversity law ruled unconstitutional
New CA bill would require the EDD to post its wait times for service
TOP STORIES
10-year-old girl shot in northwest Fresno, police say
ABC30 partners with Poverello House for 'Call for Hope' telethon
Senate poised to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson to Supreme Court
City officials: Granite Park's improper insurance poses liability
Enough fentanyl to kill 4.7M people found in CA minivan, DA says
Use early heatwave to prepare homes for Valley summers, officials say
CA landlord says tenants owe $100K in rent but can't evict them
Show More
Man hospitalized after being hit by car in Madera County
CVS Pharmacy in southeast Fresno burglarized
Suspects in deadly Fresno bowling alley shooting plead not guilty
Text message scammer poses as man's friend, asks for gift cards
Woman wins $10M after pushing wrong button on lottery machine
More TOP STORIES News