Fresno Chaffee Zoo reopening indoor Reptile House to guests

Zoo officials say the indoor area that houses more than 40 species of snakes, turtles and lizards, will open for a limited number of guests to enter at a time.
In addition to ensuring social distance, staff members are taking measures to follow health and safety guidelines.
The Chaffee Zoo has opened for a limited capacity and has added handwashing and sanitizing stations throughout the facility. Visitors are required to wear masks.
The Reptile House has been closed since Central California went into a stay-at-home order last December.
Earlier this week, Fresno County's COVID conditions met the metrics to enter the red tier of California's tier system, allowing for the zoo to reopen the exhibit.
