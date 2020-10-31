Fresno Chaffee Zoo

Fresno Chaffee Zoo welcomes new rhino to family

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno Chaffee Zoo is celebrating the latest addition to its family.

Staffers are celebrating the birth of a southern white Rhino.

The baby girl and her mom, Kayla, are doing well but they won't be out on exhibit.

In the meantime, the two will be bonding before they make their debut on the savanna.

The zoo's animal care staff says this is the first female southern white rhino born at the zoo.
