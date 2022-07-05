FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Unified students are getting hands-on learning at the Fresno Chaffee Zoo.
Tuesday is the first day of the Summer Zoo Camp.
Students from kindergarten to sixth grade will take part in several activities, from animal encounters, to art projects, to zoo tours.
The goal is to help kids learn about wildlife and nature.
Weekly camp sessions run through the end of the month.
Summer camps kick off at Fresno Chaffee Zoo
FRESNO CHAFFEE ZOO
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News