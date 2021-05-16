Fresno Chaffee Zoo hosts Yoga at the Zoo

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Chaffee Zoo offered a special experience on Saturday and you've still got a chance to join in on the fun!The park hosted a special Yoga at the Zoo event and participants had the chance to get their workout on among the animals.Instructor Christine led the class at the African Adventure exhibit and students got to enjoy the zoo after breaking a sweat.If you couldn't make Saturday morning's class, you've still got another couple of chances.Yoga at the Zoo will be back on June 5 and June 12.You can register by calling the zoo's events department.