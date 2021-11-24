Suspect crashes into patrol car during chase in central Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A suspect crashed into a police patrol car during a chase in central Fresno Tuesday night.Officers spotted a 25-year-old man who had an arrest warrant.They tried approaching him near Saginaw and Thorne but then he sped off in a car.Police called off the pursuit once the suspect started driving dangerously.A helicopter unit helped officers track him down near Fedora and Garland.Once officers surrounded him there, the suspect reversed his car right into a patrol unit.The suspect kept driving away until his car broke down near Harvard and Del Mar.Police safely took him into custody.No officers were injured in the collision.