Child sex abuse suspect who frequented Fresno arrested, police searching for more victims

CANOGA PARK, LOS ANGELES -- A 51-year-old man was arrested in Southern California on suspicion of sexually abusing two children, authorities say.

Alejandro Solano-Romero was taken into custody July 23 for crimes allegedly committed between 1998 and 2019 and was being held on $7 million bail, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. No other details were disclosed.

Solano-Romero, who worked as an electrician, has lived in multiple cities throughout California, but frequented Fresno and parts of northern California, police said.

Investigators believe there may be additional victims. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Los Angeles Police Department at 818-756-3376. Those wishing to report anonymously can call 800-222-TIPS.
