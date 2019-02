Updated 2 hours ago

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Cameras weren't allowed in the courtroom when Arthur Hernandez was sentenced for using his practice as a way to sexually abuse patients. But his reaction was similar to when he was held to answer last year for sex crimes with patients.Even though he only received a year in custody, his attorney told the court he will always be 'ostracized' by the community.Legal analyst Jonathan Rooker said the jail time isn't the worst consequence for the one time professional."That is a punishment that that individual has to live with for the rest of his life. How to make a living, his employment, all the years he put into his education, they are gone," Rocker said.Several victims who wrote letters to the court attended sentencing and asked for more time in jail.Many described being referred to him after car accidents, only to be inappropriately massaged or molested during their chiropractic care.Some victims claimed Hernandez intimidated them by reminding them of their undocumented status.Prosecutors reached a deal with Hernandez, after noting some of the victim's had some inconsistencies in their testimony at the preliminary hearing- that differed slightly from Fresno Police reports."The sentence may seem lenient as far as some are concerned. But there are two sides to every story; there was probably some evidentiary problems that took place to get to that sentence." Rooker said.Hernandez's attorney noted his client has already closed down his practice that he was allowed to keep during court proceedings, as long as a female observer was present during treatments with any women.The judge also was sent dozens of letters from other female patients who had good experiences with the doctor.Once he's released from jail, likely later this year, Hernandez will be on probation. But his departure from his family, for now, was met with tears and sobbing.