Hundreds of volunteers distribute over 1,000 boxes of food at Fresno church

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Hundreds of volunteers at People's Church in northeast Fresno spent Saturday morning distributing meals for families impacted by COVID-19.They handed out nearly 1,100 boxes filled with non-perishable items, as well as bread, orange juice, and pastries.Organizers say each donation was enough to feed a family of four to six people for a week.Volunteers also gave away children's books and cleaning supplies and spent time praying with people."We've had everything from incredible gratitude to people breaking down and crying, saying 'Thank you. We didn't know how we were going to make it through the next days'," said executive pastor Brad Liebe.A video shows more than 200 volunteers at Peoples Church Saturday morning, but that doesn't include the volunteers on other shifts who spent the entire week filling boxes for the distribution.The church has served nearly 200,000 meals over eight weeks at six locations throughout the city.The meal program will continue through May.People's Church is also holding a Thursday night blood drive.