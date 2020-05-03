Coronavirus

Hundreds of volunteers distribute over 1,000 boxes of food at Fresno church

Volunteers also gave away children's books and cleaning supplies and spent time praying with people.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Hundreds of volunteers at People's Church in northeast Fresno spent Saturday morning distributing meals for families impacted by COVID-19.

They handed out nearly 1,100 boxes filled with non-perishable items, as well as bread, orange juice, and pastries.

Organizers say each donation was enough to feed a family of four to six people for a week.

Volunteers also gave away children's books and cleaning supplies and spent time praying with people.

"We've had everything from incredible gratitude to people breaking down and crying, saying 'Thank you. We didn't know how we were going to make it through the next days'," said executive pastor Brad Liebe.

A video shows more than 200 volunteers at Peoples Church Saturday morning, but that doesn't include the volunteers on other shifts who spent the entire week filling boxes for the distribution.

The church has served nearly 200,000 meals over eight weeks at six locations throughout the city.

The meal program will continue through May.

People's Church is also holding a Thursday night blood drive.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsfresnoreligioncharityfoodcoronaviruschurchcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Fresno to make announcements about reopening some businesses in 1-2 days
Central California coronavirus cases
ICE detainees damage detention center in virus test altercation
Lawsuit: Asian woman told to distance from coworkers due to COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno to make announcements about reopening some businesses in 1-2 days
Central California coronavirus cases
Plane crashes into traffic westbound of Herndon, no injuries reported
New, dangerous species of hornet found in US
Motorcyclist suffers major injuries after colliding with car in Clovis
Man shot multiple times at Bulldog and Ninth in northeast Fresno
Fresno business owners left confused, frustrated after 'shelter in place' order extension
Show More
Former Fresno County correctional officer arrested for having sex with inmate
1 Houston police officer killed, 1 injured in copter crash
Man arrested after threatening employees at Visalia convenience store
Fresno City College now a COVID-19 testing site, appointments required
Fresno's shelter-in-place order extended to May 31
More TOP STORIES News