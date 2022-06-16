Doors of church catch fire in downtown Fresno

Firefighters say trash in front of the doors of the Fresno Temple Church of God caught on fire.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Crews are investigating what caused a church fire in downtown Fresno.

It broke out just before 12:30 am on Thursday at the 'Fresno Temple Church of God' on Monterey and E Street.


Firefighters say trash in front of the doors caught on fire.

The door itself caught fire, but the flames didn't spread any further.


No word if arson is suspect in this case.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Crews battle large fire near Fresno railroad tracks
Fresno police arrest woman for stabbing
Revlon files for bankruptcy protection amid heavy debt load
Housing Watch: New apartment complex opens in Fresno's Tower District
Neighbors hold down suspect after hearing 11-year-old scream for help
Angry goose chases down unsuspecting neighbors to protect ducks
FUSD trustees vote to have officers on middle school campuses
Show More
Jan. 6 committee to focus on Trump pressure on Pence in next hearing
'Lightyear' stars tell message of teamwork in new Disney-Pixar film
Community invited to honor pilot killed who was based at NAS Lemoore
Faith leaders denounce city choice to pull funding from Advance Peace
Fresno County deputies arrest 2 domestic violence suspects
More TOP STORIES News