Doors of church catch fire in downtown Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Crews are investigating what caused a church fire in downtown Fresno.
It broke out just before 12:30 am on Thursday at the 'Fresno Temple Church of God' on Monterey and E Street.
Firefighters say trash in front of the doors caught on fire.
The door itself caught fire, but the flames didn't spread any further.
No word if arson is suspect in this case.
