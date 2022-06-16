Doors of church catch fire in downtown Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Crews are investigating what caused a church fire in downtown Fresno.It broke out just before 12:30 am on Thursday at the 'Fresno Temple Church of God' on Monterey and E Street.Firefighters say trash in front of the doors caught on fire.The door itself caught fire, but the flames didn't spread any further.No word if arson is suspect in this case.