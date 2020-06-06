George Floyd

Hundreds gather in northeast Fresno to voice concerns about police brutality

The peaceful demonstration was held in front of the Unitarian Universalist Church of Fresno and The Fresno Buddhist Temple.
By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Hundreds stood in solidarity in northeast Fresno on Friday night, holding signs with a message and a hope for change.

The peaceful demonstration was held in front of the Unitarian Universalist Church of Fresno and The Fresno Buddhist Temple.

Karen Polnitz helped organize the event.

She's says she's standing in support of the demands set by the NAACP in hopes of a better future for her own family.

"My worry for my husband and son and hope that we can work for a future where they wont be seen as a threat for the color of their skin," she says.

A short distance from Polnitz stood Eli Mulvihill and her daughter Zoe Mulvihill, both from Minneapolis where George Floyd was killed.

"He was killed a few blocks from our church, so seeing the communities affected by prolice brutality, it's different for me," says Eli.

They were in Fresno when Floyd died but say they still want to spread a message of peace even if they're thousands of miles away from home.

Fresno State's chapter of the NAACP has also set out demands, many of which involve more transparency and inclusion with the hiring and training of police officers.

Randy Jackson wants people to remember the lives lost but he also wants people to speak out in hopes of a better tomorrow for him and his family.

"See the support from people in Fresno, from every generation, from every walk of life, color.. it's beautiful... hopefully there is some change in the world," says Jackson.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfresnoprotestrace relationsracismfresnogeorge floyd
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GEORGE FLOYD
Madera schoolkids, community leaders march to protest against police brutality
Newsom directs CA police officers to stop training use of neck hold
NFL: 'We were wrong' for not listening to players about racial injustice
George Floyd memorial service in NC: How to watch
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man and woman injured in central Fresno shooting
Central California coronavirus cases
California to let schools, gyms, bars reopen next week
2 men killed, woman injured in shooting outside central Fresno gas station
Visalia couple accused of baiting, beating thieves cleared of criminal wrongdoing
San Joaquin man arrested for downloading, sharing child rape videos
Kori Muhammad sentenced to life in prison without parole
Show More
Man launches into tirade over Black Lives Matter chalk art
NFL: 'We were wrong' for not listening to players about racial injustice
Newsom directs CA police officers to stop training use of neck hold
Fresno Co. health officials to work with businesses preparing to reopen
Madera schoolkids, community leaders march to protest against police brutality
More TOP STORIES News