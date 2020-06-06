Hundreds gather in northeast Fresno to voice concerns about police brutality

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Hundreds stood in solidarity in northeast Fresno on Friday night, holding signs with a message and a hope for change.The peaceful demonstration was held in front of the Unitarian Universalist Church of Fresno and The Fresno Buddhist Temple.Karen Polnitz helped organize the event.She's says she's standing in support of the demands set by the NAACP in hopes of a better future for her own family."My worry for my husband and son and hope that we can work for a future where they wont be seen as a threat for the color of their skin," she says.A short distance from Polnitz stood Eli Mulvihill and her daughter Zoe Mulvihill, both from Minneapolis where George Floyd was killed."He was killed a few blocks from our church, so seeing the communities affected by prolice brutality, it's different for me," says Eli.They were in Fresno when Floyd died but say they still want to spread a message of peace even if they're thousands of miles away from home.Fresno State's chapter of the NAACP has also set out demands, many of which involve more transparency and inclusion with the hiring and training of police officers.Randy Jackson wants people to remember the lives lost but he also wants people to speak out in hopes of a better tomorrow for him and his family."See the support from people in Fresno, from every generation, from every walk of life, color.. it's beautiful... hopefully there is some change in the world," says Jackson.