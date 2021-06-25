Fresno City Council votes 5-2 to approve budget for next fiscal year

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno City Council has finalized the budget for spending $1.4 billion during the next fiscal year.However, not all council members are on board with the decision.The budget includes funding to hire 120 new police officers, 42 firefighters and adding more than $2 million to the parks department's general fund.The council voted 5-2 to pass the budget.Councilmembers Garry Bredefeld and Mike Karbassi opposed it, saying it does not properly address the public safety issues the city is facing."We have less than 700 officers available right now, and workman's comp reform will only do so much. We have a retention issue. I'd like to be fair and see that money go toward mitigating this impending crisis," Karbassi said.Council President Luis Chavez disagreed with those remarks, saying Chief Paco Balderrama received all of his requests in this budget.He went on to say public safety is a priority, but at the same time, they have funds to rebuild the city of Fresno that are needed as well.