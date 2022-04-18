Race and Culture

Fresno City College to celebrate Asian American Month with food, music, live entertainment

You'll see vendors from around the globe with a variety of dishes, and performances, ranging from dance to martial arts.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- April at Fresno City College is Asian American Month.

The college is hosting events throughout the month, with the culmination on April 30th with Asian Fest.

"The little tiger is going to roar at Asian Fest and we're so excited," said Fresno City College Senior Program Specialist Maile Martin.

Martin says it's a celebration of cultural diversity and inclusion.

"It's East meets West and old meets new. Traditional and contemporary collide with our anime and K-pop, dancers, cosplayers. It's a little bit of everything," said Martin.

As you walk through the campus, you'll see vendors from around the globe with a variety of dishes.

The covered stage will host performances, ranging from dance to martial arts demonstrations.

"See the pride on the performers' faces of our Indian, Sikh, our Filipino, Japanese, Chinese, Lao, Cambodian (cultures), it's just amazing the individuals that come to perform," said Martin.

You can get a taste of what you can expect the night before at the first ever Night Market.

"We've got live entertainment, food, a sake garden fundraiser, a sake tasting that night," said Martin.

