Society

186 scholar-athletes honored at Fresno City College drive-through

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- This Fresno City College drive-through honored the academic drive of student-athletes.

Many were happy just to be back on campus so they stepped out to snap a photo and receive their awards, which included a championship ring for some.

Nursing student Uyen Napier kept up a 4.0 GPA while helping the badminton team win a state title.

She's not the captain but her teammates insisted she be the spokesperson.

Napier explained, "Because I'm the oldest, they all volunteered me to speak."

It was the first time this tight-knit group has been able to see each other for many months so it was nice to recall the championship season.

Napier said, "It was really fun. All of the girls are amazing. They're really good students and players."

In all, 186 scholar-athletes were honored for excelling in the classroom with at least a 3.2 GPA.

Fresno City College normally holds a Torch of Excellence banquet for them but the event, sponsored by Kiwanis Clubs of Fresno and Madera counties, was canceled due to the pandemic.

Interim Assistant Athletic Director Rhonda Williams said, "I think it's important to give them an opportunity to come to campus and see their coaches here, see the administration here to honor them."

Many of the Rams though weren't exactly in a celebratory mood, especially with athletics canceled for the upcoming fall semester due to COVID-19.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfresnoeducationfresno city college
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man looking for help randomly murdered in central Fresno, police say
FDA warns about toxic hand sanitizers, 14 now on the list
Central California coronavirus cases
Fresno Co. officials brace for surge in COVID-19 patients in area hospitals
$0 bail impact? Skipped court dates are common
CA is preparing for another surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations, Newsom says
Orange Cove man identified as suspect who died in officer-involved shooting
Show More
84 investigators working to trace spread of COVID-19 in Fresno County
2 women shot in southwest Fresno, police say
Fresno police investigating 'probable homicide' after man's body found
Man claims Fresno County sheriff's deputies used excessive force during arrest
19-year-old drowns at Shaver Lake while celebrating his birthday
More TOP STORIES News