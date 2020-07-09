186 scholar-athletes honored at Fresno City College drive-through

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- This Fresno City College drive-through honored the academic drive of student-athletes.
Many were happy just to be back on campus so they stepped out to snap a photo and receive their awards, which included a championship ring for some.
Nursing student Uyen Napier kept up a 4.0 GPA while helping the badminton team win a state title.
She's not the captain but her teammates insisted she be the spokesperson.
Napier explained, "Because I'm the oldest, they all volunteered me to speak."
It was the first time this tight-knit group has been able to see each other for many months so it was nice to recall the championship season.
Napier said, "It was really fun. All of the girls are amazing. They're really good students and players."
In all, 186 scholar-athletes were honored for excelling in the classroom with at least a 3.2 GPA.
Fresno City College normally holds a Torch of Excellence banquet for them but the event, sponsored by Kiwanis Clubs of Fresno and Madera counties, was canceled due to the pandemic.
Interim Assistant Athletic Director Rhonda Williams said, "I think it's important to give them an opportunity to come to campus and see their coaches here, see the administration here to honor them."
Many of the Rams though weren't exactly in a celebratory mood, especially with athletics canceled for the upcoming fall semester due to COVID-19.
