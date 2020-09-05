Fresno City College men's basketball team on probation for 4 years

Providing or offering at less than fair market value housing for players

Providing excessive team meals, apparel, snacks, and not cooperating with an investigation

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Violations and sanctions have been imposed on Fresno City's men's basketball team.In February, head coach Ed Madec was placed on paid administrative leave for possible violations of CCCAA regulations.After an in-depth investigation, the association has determined that the program did violate multiple bylaws.Those violations include:In turn, the team has been placed on probation for four years. The program will not be allowed to compete in the postseason for the next two seasons.The Rams also have to forfeit their wins from 2016-2019 including any awards during those years. All players who received impermissible benefits are ineligible to participate in CCAA athletics.The sanctions were issued on August 6th.The school was able to respond and review. This is a statement released by the Rams athletic director Derrick Johnson last month: