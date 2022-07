Fresno City College holding 'Extreme Registration' event

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- With the school year around the corner, Fresno City College is holding another "Extreme Registration" event.

This is the second time the college is doing this event since the pandemic.

Students will be able to learn about applications, financial aid, business services and much more.

The event will be held at the FCC Library on Friday, July 29 from 1 pm to 6 pm and Saturday, July 30 from 9 am to 2 pm.

FCC's Fall semester begins on August 8.