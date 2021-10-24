FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are investigating a late-night shooting that happened across the street from Fresno City College.
Officers arrived at the scene at Weldon and Maroa on Saturday night.
They found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, and transported him to a hospital for treatment.
Authorities say the victim did not want to cooperate with police.
Investigators are now collecting evidence to find the suspect, and a reason for the shooting.
Man hospitalized after shooting near Fresno City College
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News