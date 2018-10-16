Fresno City College student arrested for sexual misconduct

The Fresno City College Associated Student Governments President, Christopher Washington, has been arrested for sexual misconduct, according to college administrators.In a press release, Fresno City College says police were called Monday evening about three people in a women's restroom possibly engaging in sexual misconduct. When officers arrived, they found a locked restroom stall with those three individuals inside.According to police, the three people were intoxicated and were all current Fresno City College students.The officers cited the students and banned them from the campus.Action News has also uncovered court documents that show Washington was convicted of misdemeanor child abuse in 2016, a charge to which he pleaded no contest.The President of FCC released a statement saying, "This is an active investigation and the school cannot comment on any specifics at this time."