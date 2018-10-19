Fresno City College Student Body President pleads not guilty to alleged sex crimes

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --Fresno City College Student Body President Christopher Washington has pleaded not guilty to alleged sex crimes in court on Friday morning.
Washington's bail is set at $42,000.
Washington was initially charged with sexual misconduct but now faces charges of rape or other specified crimes.
Fresno City College Student Body President Christopher Washington (pictured) pleaded not guilty in court today to alleged sex crimes his bail is set at 42,000 dollars @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/hV0ftA0Rbl— Sam Photog (@Sagl123) October 19, 2018
