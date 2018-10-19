COURT

Fresno City College Student Body President pleads not guilty to alleged sex crimes

Fresno City College student arrested for sexual misconduct

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Fresno City College Student Body President Christopher Washington has pleaded not guilty to alleged sex crimes in court on Friday morning.

Washington's bail is set at $42,000.

Washington was initially charged with sexual misconduct but now faces charges of rape or other specified crimes.


