FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno City College student who was reported missing last week has been found dead.

Officials with the school say the student was reported missing on Friday. Her body was ultimately found by railroad tracks near the college.

Anyone who had a class with the student received a personal message regarding the incident.

Officials say her death is still under investigation.

The student's name has not been released out of respect for the family.