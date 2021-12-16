Good Sports: Fresno City College volleyball wins state championship

FRESNO, Caif. (KFSN) -- Sheer joy and jubilation poured out of the Rams as they celebrated a state championship on their home floor this month."I remember the set point actually," says Ali Santoyo. "I was like, 'Ok, just be calm.' I know everyone was just so excited and just wanted it to be over. But once it was finally over and we were able to hold up the trophy, it was amazing."FCC earned the championship after knocking off West Valley in four sets.The Rams' only other state title came in 2016 during head coach Kieran Roblee's first season leading the team."We had no idea in April when we were going to host it, the conference is going to host it, what our roster was going to look like because we were still transitioning from COVID, who might be coming back and who would be coming in," Roblee said. "But it was super special to be on our home court and get it done."Fresno City became the first school in 40 years to win the title on its home court while All-American pin hitter Lexi Pagani was named tournament Most Valuable Player."I tore my ACL my freshman year, so I wasn't able to play," she said. "So after the COVID year and then coming back this year, it was a lot to overcome, so we really wanted it badly."The City of Fresno celebrated the team's championship season with a special proclamation Wednesday by Mayor Jerry Dyer."It'll definitely stick with us for a lot longer than just winning the championship because there's actually a day for us, so it's pretty special," Santoyo said.Up to five Rams players from this year's team will go on to play at four-year schools.