Fresno considers renaming city buildings named after racist historical figures

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The names of historical figures who might now be considered racist could soon be removed from facilities in the city of Fresno.The Fresno City Council agreed on Thursday to give a list of all city facilities to the Historic Preservation Commission so it can make recommendations about any that might be named as concerning figures.Councilmember Garr Bredefeld was the only "no" vote, calling it a concession to "cancel culture." He pointed out some historic buildings like the Meux Home are named for former Confederate soldiers.But Councilmember Esmeralda Soria said elected leaders of today have a chance to learn from history."Yes, we weren't the ones who created that history, but I think it's our opportunity to acknowledge it and to rectify it because there's still a lot of hurt in communities," Soria said.The Historic Preservation Commission should report back to the city council within 70 days.