Society

Fresno considers renaming city buildings named after racist historical figures

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The names of historical figures who might now be considered racist could soon be removed from facilities in the city of Fresno.

The Fresno City Council agreed on Thursday to give a list of all city facilities to the Historic Preservation Commission so it can make recommendations about any that might be named as concerning figures.

Councilmember Garr Bredefeld was the only "no" vote, calling it a concession to "cancel culture." He pointed out some historic buildings like the Meux Home are named for former Confederate soldiers.

But Councilmember Esmeralda Soria said elected leaders of today have a chance to learn from history.

"Yes, we weren't the ones who created that history, but I think it's our opportunity to acknowledge it and to rectify it because there's still a lot of hurt in communities," Soria said.

The Historic Preservation Commission should report back to the city council within 70 days.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfresnosocietyfresnofresno city councilrace in america
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Argument at Fresno taco truck leads to shooting, 1 in hospital
Higher COVID-19 positivity rates in disadvantaged areas, according to UCSF Fresno
Creek Fire: FEMA denies individual and public assistance
Tulare County officials urging all residents to get tested for COVID-19
8-year campaign by Fresno kids leads to liquor license limits
Trump administration rejects CA request for wildfire help
Fact check: Rhetoric from Trump, Biden in the non-debate
Show More
Ex-Mexico army chief arrested in LA on drug, money charges
Coalinga police officer attacked by suspect's dog
SQF Complex Fire: 167,915 acres burned, 70% contained
Local man arrested in Florida for Los Banos murder
Creek Fire: 344,042 acres burned, 60% contained
More TOP STORIES News