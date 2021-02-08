Fresno city council member wants to plant 100 trees in the next 100 days

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno city council member is working to plant 100 trees across the city over the next 100 days.Councilmember Tyler Maxwell is collaborating with Fresno Public Works and Parks Department to launch his 100 Days, 100 Trees initiative.Day one of that journey began Saturday as the community came together to plant ten trees at Cary Park in northeast Fresno.Maxwell said the project would help beautify parts of the city and improve the air quality in the long term.The program will have its next planting session at the end of the month.