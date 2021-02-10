Fresno council member pushes for city to file lawsuit against Fresno Unified over distance learning

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno City Councilmember Garry Bredefeld is pushing for the council to file a lawsuit against Fresno Unified School District, requiring the district to bring students back for in-person learning.Bredefeld said he would be bringing up the action during a city council meeting on February 18.The council member said distance learning has negatively impacted local children and that the district has been "complicit in the damage."Bredefeld said that guidelines released by the Centers for Disease Control indicated that schools could reopen safely.Last week, the director of the CDC, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, said schools could open even if teachers are not vaccinated for the coronavirus."Vaccination of teachers is not a prerequisite for safe reopening of schools." Walensky cited CDC data showing that social distancing and wearing a mask significantly reduce the spread of the virus in school settings," Walensky said.Fresno Unified has previously said that they would not bring back student until Fresno County entered the orange tier of California's tiered reopening system.Action News reached out to Fresno Unified for comment but has not yet heard back.