covid-19 pandemic

Fresno council member pushes for city to file lawsuit against Fresno Unified over distance learning

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno City Councilmember Garry Bredefeld is pushing for the council to file a lawsuit against Fresno Unified School District, requiring the district to bring students back for in-person learning.

Bredefeld said he would be bringing up the action during a city council meeting on February 18.

The council member said distance learning has negatively impacted local children and that the district has been "complicit in the damage."

Bredefeld said that guidelines released by the Centers for Disease Control indicated that schools could reopen safely.

Last week, the director of the CDC, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, said schools could open even if teachers are not vaccinated for the coronavirus.

RELATED: CDC: Schools can safely reopen even if teachers aren't vaccinated for COVID-19

"Vaccination of teachers is not a prerequisite for safe reopening of schools." Walensky cited CDC data showing that social distancing and wearing a mask significantly reduce the spread of the virus in school settings," Walensky said.

Fresno Unified has previously said that they would not bring back student until Fresno County entered the orange tier of California's tiered reopening system.

Action News reached out to Fresno Unified for comment but has not yet heard back.

This is a developing story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsfresnoeducationsocietylawsuitonline learningfresno unified school districtfresno city councilcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 PANDEMIC
Everything you need to know about COVID-19 vaccine distribution in Central CA
WATCH TODAY: Newsom to provide update on COVID-19 from Fresno
COVID-19 vaccination site opens at Levi's Stadium
Post COVID-19 brain symptoms may be common, study indicates
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman killed by hit-and-run driver after stopping to help another driver involved in crash
WATCH TODAY: Newsom to provide update on COVID-19 from Fresno
2 killed in southwest Fresno crash, road closed for investigation
Dems call Trump 'inciter in chief' of Capitol attack: LIVE
Audra McDonald tweets support for Tower Theatre amid ongoing controversy
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in Dinuba
More people turning to alcohol, drugs during pandemic: UC Merced study
Show More
CA High Speed Rail officials want to tap remaining bond funds
Man in critical condition after being shot multiple times in Delhi
COVID-19 vaccination clinic officially opens in Merced
Fresno Co. winding down COVID help for people experiencing homelessness
Sanitation workers' quick thinking praised in kidnapping rescue
More TOP STORIES News